WWE Network shutting down worldwide on January 1, 2025

WWE sent an e-mail to all WWE Network subscribers around the world announcing that the service would be shut down on January 1, 2025.

The e-mail states that after January 1, Netflix will become the exclusive home of WWE in the area and the streaming service will bring WWE’s content all to one place, including weekly shows, Monday Night RAW, SmackDown and NXT, plus premium live events, many of WWE’s top moments, along with historic PLEs and select programming.

“If you are already a Netflix subscriber, you’re all set. If you are not a Netflix subscriber, you will need to subscribe so you don’t miss a moment. We can’t wait for you to experience WWE on Netflix this January,” the e-mail concludes.

Not everything which is on the WWE Network is being ported to Netflix and many shows will be making their way back to the vaults, perhaps to be used at a later time.

WWE Network launched in February 2014 in the United States and then later around the world featuring most of the WWE video library for just $9.99 a month including all the pay-per-views at the time. The service never reached enough subscribers to make money and the most subscribers it had was just over 2 million around WrestleMania time.

WWE stopped the Network in the United States when Peacock took over in a five-year deal worth $1 billion in 2021. The service remained in most parts of the world where WWE did not bundle their Network with TV agreements.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

