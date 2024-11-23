Video: Kurt Angle shares the ring with Mick Foley

Kurt Angle reflected on sharing the ring with Mick Foley at GCW Dream On, praising him as a man of many personas, including Cactus Jack, Dude Love, Mankind, and Santa Claus. He concluded with, “Love ya, Mick.”

Got the privilege of sharing the ring at GCW with a man with many names…. Mick Foley, Cactus Jack, Dude Love, Mankind, and Santa Claus. Love ya Mick. @realmickfoley pic.twitter.com/rLk3RpJEIk — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) November 23, 2024

Random Mick Foley and Kurt Angle appearance at a Random GCW show in the middle of the mall pic.twitter.com/Nk4smUwUSL — Kenny Bomb (@kennybomb4k) November 23, 2024

Blue Pain gets Mr. Socko from Mick Foley and an Ankle Lock from Kurt Angle to kick off the show! @GCWrestling_ @foleyispod__ @RealKurtAngle #GCWDream

pic.twitter.com/WrsAdmn6Jp — (@WrestlingCovers) November 23, 2024

