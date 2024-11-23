Video: Kurt Angle shares the ring with Mick Foley

Nov 23, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Kurt Angle reflected on sharing the ring with Mick Foley at GCW Dream On, praising him as a man of many personas, including Cactus Jack, Dude Love, Mankind, and Santa Claus. He concluded with, “Love ya, Mick.”

