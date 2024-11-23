Triple H on possible Netflix streaming issues, another match announced for AEW Full Gear

— Triple H, via Greg and The Morning Buzz, says he’s not worried about RAW buffering on Netflix if fans watch and it does huge numbers

“If our first night buffers and they come to me and say RAW was seen in 60-70 million households watching…I’ll be good with the buffering *laughs*”

– Dante Martin vs The Beast Mortos vs Komander vs Buddy Matthews added to tomorrow’s AEW Full Gear Zero Hour

#AEWFullGear ZERO HOUR

TOMORROW NIGHT, 11/23

6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT

▶️ https://t.co/kaIQz5XGqA@Lucha_Angel1 vs @BeastMortos vs @KomandercrMX vs @SNM_Buddy Four of AEW's most dynamic athletes go to battle in a 4-Way Match on Full Gear ZERO HOUR! TOMORROW 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT pic.twitter.com/i8A3YwESA4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 23, 2024

