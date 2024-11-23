Triple H on possible Netflix streaming issues, another match announced for AEW Full Gear

Nov 23, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

— Triple H, via Greg and The Morning Buzz, says he’s not worried about RAW buffering on Netflix if fans watch and it does huge numbers

“If our first night buffers and they come to me and say RAW was seen in 60-70 million households watching…I’ll be good with the buffering *laughs*”

– Dante Martin vs The Beast Mortos vs Komander vs Buddy Matthews added to tomorrow’s AEW Full Gear Zero Hour

