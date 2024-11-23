Spoilers: SmackDown taping results for next week’s episode

Match 1: Michin defeated Piper Niven & Lash Legend in a Triple Threat Match to advance to the next round of the Women’s United States Title Tournament

Match 2: Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Andrade

After the match Nakamura & LA Knight got into a brawl that ended with Nakamura spraying LA with Mist in the face

Match 3: Cody Rhodes defeated Carmelo Hayes

The Women’s War Games Participants got into a brawl, and it was revealed that Bayley will replace Jade Cargill for the babyface team

Match 4: Jacob Fatu defeated Jey Uso to give The Bloodline the advantage for The Men’s War Games Match

