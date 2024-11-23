Ricky Starks: “I am a generational superstar!”

Nov 23, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Ricky Starks at today’s GCW Dream On:

“One thing about me, passion runs through my blood, and I will be damned if I sit at home and get frozen out, I’ll be damned if I sit at home and let my career dwindle. I am 34 years old, I am healthy, I am god damn good looking, and most importantly I am a generational superstar!”

