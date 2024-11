NXT Live Results / Jacksonville, Fl / Sat Nov 23, 2024

The Complete Results from The Armory:

Sarah Schreiber is the Ring Announcer for the evening

Dante Chen defeats Harlem Lewis

Carlee Bright defeats Destinee Brown

Troy Yearwood defeats Josh Black

Tavion Heights defeats Cutler James

Stephanie Vaquer defeats Cora Jade

NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom defeat Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon

Lexis King defeats Jasper Troy

NXT North American Women’s Champion Fallon Henley defeats Tatum Paxley

NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez defeats Lola Vice

Main Event: Elimination Match: Trick Williams / Luca Crusifino / Channing Lorenzo / Hank Walker / Tank Ledger defeat Bronco Nima / Lucien Price / Wolfgang / Mark and Joe Coffey

Thanks to @DebbieDeans8 in Attendance

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

