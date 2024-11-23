Jade Cargill reportedly written off television

WWE have announced Jade Cargill has been diagnosed with the following injuries following last nights SmackDown: Deep Lumbar Paraspinal Muscle Contusions, Bruised Kidney, Sprained MCL in her right knee, Tibial Plateau Bone Bruise of her right knee, Facial Lacerations. There is no timetable for her return.

Cargill was reportedly written off WWE TV on SmackDown due to suffering a legitimate injury.

It was noted that no additional information is available at this time, but the company could choose to take the Women’s Tag Team Championships off of Cargill & Bianca Belair if the injury is significant.

(Source: Fightful)

