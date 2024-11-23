Full Gear 2024 live on pay-per-view tonight

Live tonight from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, AEW presents Full Gear 2024 on pay-per-view. The full card is as follows:

PPV: Jon Moxley vs Orange Cassidy for the AEW World title; Konosuke Takeshita vs Ricochet for the AEW International title; Mercedes Mone vs Kris Statlander for the AEW TBS title; Private Party vs The Outrunners vs Kings of the Black Throne vs The Acclaimed in a four-way tag team match for the AEW Tag Team titles; Jack Perry vs Daniel Garcia for the AEW TNT title; MJF vs Roderick Strong; Jay White vs “Hangman” Adam Page; Swerve Strickland vs Bobby Lashley; Will Ospreay vs Kyle Fletcher.

ZERO HOUR: “Big Boom!” AJ vs QT Marshall; Deonna Purrazzo vs Anna Jay; Dante Martin vs The Beast Mortos vs Komander vs Buddy Matthews in a four-way match.

