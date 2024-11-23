AEW Full Gear Results 11/23/24

AEW Full Gear 2024 goes down from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, with a stacked lineup led by Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy in the main event. Things get started with the “Zero Hour” pre-show, which has multiple matches scheduled and a guest panelist.

Featured below are complete AEW Full Gear results from Saturday, November 23, 2024.

AEW FULL GEAR RESULTS (NOVEMBER 23, 2024): NEWARK, N.J.

The “Zero Hour” pre-show kicks off at 6:30pm EST. to get the night off-and-running. We shoot to the panelists, who are set up at a table. Renee Paquette is joined by RJ City, Jeff Jarrett and Paul Walter Hauser. They run down the advertised lineup for tonight’s show and then immediately send us down to ringside for our opening contest.

Deonna Purrazzo (w/ Taya Valkyrie) vs. Anna Jay

Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard take over on the broadcast, as Deonna Purrazzo’s theme hits. The New Jersey native emerges accompanied by Taya Valkyrie and heads to the ring for our first “Zero Hour” bout of the night. Her opponent, Anna Jay, makes her way out next by herself.

The bell sounds and the match gets started with Anna Jay in the early offensive lead. This continues while Excalibur makes a math mistake explaining how much longer remains on the broadcast. Valkyrie gets involved from the floor, which leads to Purrazzo taking over on offense.

Purrazzo spends a couple of minutes in the lead, but then Jay starts to land a variety of kicks leads to a small comeback for the babyface. Purrazzo cuts that short, locking Jay in a submission hold. Excalibur reminds everyone about Jay’s history with shoulder issues.

Jay ends up on the floor, where Valkyrie hits a big a spear that turns her inside-out. The referee caught this and decides to eject her from ringside and send her to the back, however the match continues. Valkyrie throws a huge fit as she makes her way to the back and the action continues in the ring. Purrazzo slaps her shoulder submission on Jay, but Jay counters with a roll-up for the win.

Winner: Anna Jay

Dante Martin vs. Komander vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Buddy Matthews

Backstage, Billie Starkz is interviewed when Red Velvet, Leyla Hirsch and Athena shows up. They all talk about a ROH match in literally nothing more than a time-killing segment. We then head back to the pre-show panelists who talk more about tonight’s PPV card.

We shoot to a live backstage interview with QT Marshall, who gloats about being responsible for the packed house inside the Prudential Center tonight. All by himself. He vows to beat down Big Boom. A.J. tonight.

Back to the panelists for some more time-killing talk about the PPV matches for a few moments, before we head back to the ring for our second pre-show match. Dante Martin comes out first. Komander is out next accompanied by Alex Abrahantes.

The Beast Mortos comes out after that to a pretty big pop. Finally, The House of Black’s own Buddy Matthews comes out after the lights go out and come back on. It’s time for what is expected to be one of the best matches of the entire show, and surely the best match on the “Zero Hour” pre-show.

A loud “Buddy! Buddy! Buddy!” chant breaks out from the New Jersey crowd and then the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Matthews stalks towards Beast Mortos, but first he gets rid of Komander and Martin. He turns to Mortos and the two stare each other down as the crowd goes wild.

