WWE SmackDown Results 11/22/24

This week’s WWE SmackDown takes place from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, and aired live starting at 8/7c on the USA Network.

Featured below are complete WWE SmackDown results for November 22, 2024.

The New Bloodline Kicks Off This Week’s Show

We see a shot outside of Salt Lake City, UT. and then a video package plays showing highlights of what went down between The New Bloodline and The OG Bloodline last week, including Roman Reigns’ failed attempt to call “The Wise Man” Paul Heyman.

Live inside the Delta Center, we hear the sounds of The New Bloodline’s theme music. Out comes Solo Sikoa along with Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa and Bronson Reed. Sikoa begins, “Salt Lake City … acknowledge me!” Fans drown him out with “OTC! OTC!” chants.

Sikoa says by the end of the night he needs Roman Reigns in the middle of this ring to accept the terms of surrendering for their WarGames showdown at Survivor Series. He says when that happens, he demands they acknowledge him. His theme hits again to end a very quick opening promo segment.

WWE Women’s U.S. Title Tournament

Bianca Belair vs. Blair Davenport vs. Chelsea Green

Michael Cole and Corey Graves run down the lineup for tonight’s show and then Bianca Belair’s theme hits. Out comes “The EST of WWE” for opening round action in the ongoing WWE Women’s U.S. Title Tournament. As she settles in the ring, we head to a quick pre-match commercial break.

We return to the entrances of Blair Davenport and “The Hot Mess” Chelsea Green. The bell sounds and off we go. After some back-and-forth action, we see Davenport tie Belair’s ponytail in the ropes and hit a high spot off the middle rope as the show heads into a mid-match ad time out.

When we return, we see Belair hit a double suplex to Green and Davenport at the same time. She hits a big 450 splash off the top to Davenport, but Green tries to steal the pin. Belair stops her.

As Belair heads back in the ring, she sees Jade Cargill laid out on the hood of a smashed car on the big screen. She runs off to deal with that and Green hits the Unprettier for the win. Green now moves to the next round where she will face Bayley. We head to another commercial.

Winner and ADVANCING: Chelsea Green

WWE United States Championship

LA Knight (c) vs. Santos Escobar

When we return, we see Belair sprinting to a bunch of ambulances as Cargill is being loaded into the back of one. We see Bayley and Naomi looking on with concern along with SmackDown G.M. Nick Aldis. Belair tells them Cargill is her partner and jumps in the back as the ambulance pulls off.

Back inside the arena, some comedian dude is shown in the crowd and then LA Knight’s theme hits. “The Mega Star” emerges and heads to the ring for his scheduled defense of his WWE United States Championship.

The theme for Santos Escobar hits and out he comes accompanied by the rest of Legado Del Fantasma. They wish him well and head to the back. Elektra Lopez hangs at ringside. Escobar looks ready to rock and roll. It’s time for championship action.

Before the bell sounds, we shoot to an ominous video package from Shinsuke Nakamura, with bad ass black and red lighting. He talks in Japanese to send a message to the man he attacked in his surprise return on last week’s show. We cut back to the live action to see Escobar stomping a distracted Knight out in the corner.

Now the bell sounds and Escobar goes right back to work on the champ in the corner. Escobar hits a top-rope splash to Knight on the floor as we head into our fourth commercial break in 38 minutes. Yikes!

We return to Knight in the lead, but as he heads to the top-rope, he is distracted when he sees Shinsuke Nakamura appear at the top of the stage. Escobar takes over from there, but moments later, walks into a BFT-counter. Knight wins and retains, but is immediately attacked by Nakamura afterwards.

Winner and STILL WWE United States Champion: LA Knight

Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens Face-To-Face

Backstage, Johnny Gargano is talking with the Motor City Machine Guns apologizing about Tommaso Ciampa’s actions last week. He tells them they can fix this by talking to Nick Aldis and just making a title match. MCMG say that The Street Profits deserve the next shot after last week’s match-ending. The Profits walk up and talk about Ciampa being a snake.

We see The OG Bloodline members Roman Reigns, The Usos and Sami Zayn walking the halls as we head to another commercial break. When we return, Cody Rhodes is backstage heading to the ring when he is stopped by Nick Aldis, who says he hasn’t seen Kevin Owens. Rhodes says Owens won’t miss this opportunity and keeps walking.

His theme hits and out comes “The American Nightmare” to the ring for the advertised face-to-face with “The Prize Fighter.” Rhodes settles in the ring and looks intense. Fans chant his name. Rhodes says it’s that time. It’s face-to-face time.

He says Randy Orton is not here and they’re telling him Owens isn’t here. He doesn’t believe that one, though. He tells Owens please, please, please come to this ring right now. As Cody continues to call him out, we hear Owens’ voice but don’t see him. Owens walks through the crowd with a mic in-hand.

Owens says he can’t deny the great Cody Rhodes when he summons him. Owens is wearing a t-shirt tuxedo and he says he’s wearing his best clothes, but Cody isn’t even wearing his stupid politician suit. Cody says he did summons him, but to come to the ring not talk in the crowd.

Cody exits the ring to try and get to Owens, but a bunch of security stops him. Owens says he’s not doing things on Cody’s terms. He says Cody wants to fight. But first, he tells Cody everything that’s happened is his fault. Owens walks to the ring as he loses his cool saying it was Cody’s fault.

For four years he fought The Bloodline. Roman Reigns tried to end his career more times than he can count. He says then Cody came back and he stood beside him and fought by him. He fought The Bloodline by him. He helped him at WrestleMania 39.

He was in the ring celebrating Cody finishing his story at WrestleMania 40. A few months later, Reigns needs a partner and Cody teamed with the guy who tried to end his career. Owens says so yes, everything that has happened is his fault.

Cody yells “Enough!” and says Owens is trying to justify his actions. They agree to fight. Owens says he hates Cody. Cody says Owens hates himself. Good stuff.

Backstage With The OG Bloodline

Backstage, The OG Bloodline are shown sitting around. They talk about how they still don’t have a fifth member for their team at WarGames. One member suggests Cody Rhodes. Reigns doesn’t like it. Sami Zayn says they can try Seth Rollins again.

Reigns doesn’t like that either. Reigns suggests they ride or die, win or lose, together by themselves. They all agree, but ask what’s the plan. Reigns says he doesn’t know. That’s how the backstage segment wraps up.

Bayley & Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton & Candice LeRae

Bayley and Naomi make their way out and head to the ring for our next match of the evening. As they do, we head to a commercial break.

When we return, we see Cody Rhodes walking backstage when Carmelo Hayes says Kevin Owens was saying what everyone else is saying about Cody. Cody loses his cool and shoves him. It looks like a match is coming between these two.

Back inside the arena, we see Bayley and Naomi in the ring waiting for their opposition. Tiffany Stratton and Candice LeRae make their way out accompanied by WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Naomi and Stratton kick things off for their respective teams. Naomi gets the jump on Stratton as she argued with LeRae about who is going to start things off.

After some back-and-forth action, we head into a mid-match commercial break with Naomi and Bayley in the lead. When we return, we work to the conclusion of the match, which ends up being a DQ, as Nia Jax attacks LeRae on the floor, prompting the ref to call for the bell.

In the post-match scene, the heel WarGames team beats down the babyfaces in the ring. IYO SKY runs out for the save, but Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez come out and help the heels beat everyone down. This continues until Rhea Ripley comes out with a kendo stick and cleans house. We head to another break.

Winners via DQ: Bayley & Naomi

Montez Ford vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Montez Ford comes out by himself with his solo cup and heads to the ring for his scheduled one-on-one showdown with one-half of DIY. Tommaso Ciampa comes out next to some boos from the Salt Lake City fans.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Ciampa runs at Ford who is able to get punches on Ciampa. Ciampa gets some back on Ford and Ford then takes down Ciampa with a dropkick and covers for a two count.

Ciampa clubs Ford in the face knocking him down and Ciampa gets him up and knees him. Ford comes flying back with a clothesline to Ciampa and sends him out of the ring. Ford throws himself over the ropes on to Ciampa and then sends Ciampa in to the ring.

Ciampa sends Ford outside the ring and then knees him off the apron and Ford collides with the announce table. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match break.

When we return, Ciampa takes over on offense. He looks for the Fairytale Ending, but Ford avoids it. Ford rolls him up out of nowhere after eating a big knee. Ciampa attacks Ford afterwards. Dawkins runs out to make the save, beating Ciampa down.

Johnny Gargano runs out and tries to stop Dawkins. As he’s talking to him, Ciampa attacks Dawkins from behind. Gargano pulls Ciampa off of Dawkins and Ciampa shoves Gargano down to his ass. Motor City Machine Guns run down and Ciampa bails.

Winner: Montez Ford

Terms Of Surrender For WarGames

It’s main event segment time!

But first, we learn Cody Rhodes vs. Carmelo Hayes will take place on next week’s WWE SmackDown. Also, with Jade Cargill injured, she will be replaced by a mystery competitor against Piper Niven and Michin in another first-round match in the ongoing WWE Women’s U.S. Title Tournament.

Inside the Delta Center, Solo Sikoa’s theme hits and out he comes with The New Bloodline for the advertised “Terms of Surrender” segment for WarGames. As they head to the ring, we head to another quick commercial break.

When the show returns, we learn that Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser has been added to the lineup for next week’s Raw. Back live inside the Delta Center, The OG Bloodline makes their way out to join The New Bloodline in the ring for our main event “Terms of Surrender” segment.

The New Bloodline try and convince The OG Bloodline to join them because they don’t have a fifth member nor a Wise Man, so they don’t have a choice. As Solo continues talking, he is cut off by the sounds of “Ladies and gentlemen, my name is …”

Out comes Paul Heyman. He mentions how we can’t have a four versus five WarGames match. He then announces the fifth member for The OG Bloodline team. With that said, we hear the familiar sounds of CM Punk’s theme song. Out comes “The Best in the World” to a huge pop. He comes out taping his wrists and heads to the ring. The fight is on.

Reigns and Punk are left alone in the ring and have an uncomfortable stare. They are attacked from behind, but they hit a GTS and Spear to clear out the ring again. Again Reigns and Punk stare at each other as a proud Heyman watches on from the ring apron and fans chant “This is Awesome!”

The rest of The OG Bloodline come in the ring and stand beside Reigns. Punk’s theme hits again as the stares continue. Punk points to Heyman as this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

