NXT Live Results / Lakeland, Fl / Fri Nov 22, 2024

Sarah Schreiber is the Ring Announcer for the evening

Duke Hudson defeats Anthony Luke

Izzi Dame defeats Dani Palmer

Nikkita Lyons and Wendy Choo defeat Brinley Reece and Adrianna Rizzo

Yoshiki Inamura and Josh Briggs defeat Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe

Tatum Paxley defeats Stevie Turner

Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match: Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price / The Family: Channing Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino / No Quarter Catch Crew: Myles Borne and Tavion Heights

Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley defeat Sol Ruca and Kendall Grey

Oro Mensah defeats Josh Black

Gigi Dolin defeats Cora Jade (with Roxanne Perez)

Main Event: Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans defeat Brooks Jensen and Ridge Holland

