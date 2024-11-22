NXT Live Results / Lakeland, Fl / Fri Nov 22, 2024
The Complete Results from The Armory:
Sarah Schreiber is the Ring Announcer for the evening
Duke Hudson defeats Anthony Luke
Izzi Dame defeats Dani Palmer
Nikkita Lyons and Wendy Choo defeat Brinley Reece and Adrianna Rizzo
Yoshiki Inamura and Josh Briggs defeat Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe
Tatum Paxley defeats Stevie Turner
Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match: Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price / The Family: Channing Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino / No Quarter Catch Crew: Myles Borne and Tavion Heights
Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley defeat Sol Ruca and Kendall Grey
Oro Mensah defeats Josh Black
Gigi Dolin defeats Cora Jade (with Roxanne Perez)
Main Event: Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans defeat Brooks Jensen and Ridge Holland
Thanks to @ghostlykiddd in attendance
CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM