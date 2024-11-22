Jon Moxley on why he picked Marina Shafir for Death Riders:

“Dude, Marina is great. I only surround myself with people I trust and people of the highest quality of character and integrity because I don’t have time for bullsh*t. Marina has earned that respect with me. She is that kind of person who is unfuckwithable as they say.

I find her to be an inspiring person to be around. The thing about her is she has done as much or more work in the last 2 years than anyone. Just getting better at her craft, and pro wrestling. I’d say more than anyone in the f*cking business. Definitely, anyone in AEW.”

(via @smFISHMAN of TVInsider)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

