Charlotte Flair, Harley Cameron, and Anna Jay notes

– Anna Jay via Twitter/X…

“One day I will be the AEW women’s world champion, but for now I’ll be content with the fact that Mariah May is somewhere sore, and hurting right now. The journey continues.”

– Tony Khan said today on the ‘Full Gear’ media call that Harley Cameron is fantastic and calls her the prime example of a rising talent in AEW. He puts her over huge saying that Harley is earning her spot on every show she’s on, and is doing a great job.

– Charlotte Flair jshared this post appearing to tease her return …

Flair hasn’t wrestled since suffering a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus in December 2023.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

