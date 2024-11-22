Charlotte Flair, Harley Cameron, and Anna Jay notes
– Anna Jay via Twitter/X…
“One day I will be the AEW women’s world champion, but for now I’ll be content with the fact that Mariah May is somewhere sore, and hurting right now. The journey continues.”
– Tony Khan said today on the ‘Full Gear’ media call that Harley Cameron is fantastic and calls her the prime example of a rising talent in AEW. He puts her over huge saying that Harley is earning her spot on every show she’s on, and is doing a great job.
– Charlotte Flair jshared this post appearing to tease her return …
Flair hasn’t wrestled since suffering a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus in December 2023.