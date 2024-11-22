– Bully Ray says Roman Reigns must apologize to Seth Rollins so they can reunite for Survivor Series

Everybody has approached Seth about Roman, except who? the man himself, Roman Reigns

Roman and Seth have the history. We haven’t seen Roman and Seth talk in a long time. Hopefully that’s what we’re going to get with the one RAW that’s left, or the two SmackDown’s’ that are left before Survivor Series.

The Roman-Seth face to face. The Roman-Seth sit down. Roman pouring his heart out to Seth. You know…we’ve been looking for this apology from Roman Reigns, right? To The Usos, to Jimmy or Jey…what if we hear the apology from Roman to Seth?

(Source: Busted Open Radio)

— As of now, the plan is for Roman Reigns to be featured more on RAW than SmackDown, at least for the beginning of 2025.

Netflix recognizes what Reigns brings to the table, in-terms of viewership and credibility.

Source: @WrestleVotes (Backstage Pass)

