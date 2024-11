Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins attend the “Moana 2” premiere, WWE files for a new trademark

– WWE has filed to trademark:

RKO

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

– Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins at the world premiere of ‘MOANA 2’.

OH BECKY LYNCH THE WOMAN THAT YOU ARE pic.twitter.com/pGsfeqzuCM — vivi (@lynchsvision) November 22, 2024

