Another match announced for Turning Point, NXT vs. Dynamite, Stephanie congratulates Linda

– Mike Santana vs. Frankie Kazarian is official for Turning Point

– Stephanie McMahon via X:

Congratulations @Linda_McMahon on being nominated for United States Secretary of Education. Your grandchildren will know you as a two-time cabinet member! What a legacy for us all! I am so proud of you Mom! pic.twitter.com/LuUJbOVnbp — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) November 21, 2024

– For the week, NXT beat Dynamite in total viewership

NXT – 672,000

Dynamite- 640,000

