Another match announced for Turning Point, NXT vs. Dynamite, Stephanie congratulates Linda
– Mike Santana vs. Frankie Kazarian is official for Turning Point
BREAKING: @Santana_Proud will face @FrankieKazarian at #TNATurningPoint on November 29 LIVE on TNA+ from WrestleCade in Winston-Salem, NC.
– Stephanie McMahon via X:
Congratulations @Linda_McMahon on being nominated for United States Secretary of Education. Your grandchildren will know you as a two-time cabinet member! What a legacy for us all! I am so proud of you Mom!
– For the week, NXT beat Dynamite in total viewership
NXT – 672,000
Dynamite- 640,000