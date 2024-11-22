Another match announced for Turning Point, NXT vs. Dynamite, Stephanie congratulates Linda

– Mike Santana vs. Frankie Kazarian is official for Turning Point

– Stephanie McMahon via X:

– For the week, NXT beat Dynamite in total viewership

NXT – 672,000
Dynamite- 640,000

