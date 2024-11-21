Tony Khan comments on AEW coming to MAX, CMLL bracket update

– The CMLL bracket will witness a wrestling match between Zeuxis, Reyna Isis, Persephone, and Sanely on December 13th.

The winner of this match moves on to Wrestle Dynasty.

⌛️‍♀️#CMLLInforma || La Campeona Mundial (Zeuxis), la Campeona Nacional (Sanely), la Campeona Universal (Persephone) y la ganadora del Grand Prix de Amazonas (Reyna Isis) buscarán su boleto rumbo al Tokyo Dome el próximo Viernes 13 de Diciembre en la Arena México. pic.twitter.com/OcylcP92QA — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) November 21, 2024

– Tony Khan confirms AEW will be available in almost twice as many homes when they go to MAX in January 2025:

“Things will change again next year because a lot of the audience will be exposed to AEW for the first time. There are people who don’t have cable or satellite anymore and they mostly have cut the cord and they stream.

Having AEW live on MAX is gonna open so many new fans up to the experience for the first time ever. We’ll be available in almost twice as many homes starting in January.”

(Source: @Q101Chicago)

