Ricky Starks to debut for House Of Glory, Marina Shafir to defend her defy title
– Marina Shafir will defend the DEFY Wrestling Women’s World Championship against Allie Katch for the DefyxProgress Event: Onslaught.
NOVEMBER 29TH | BROOKLYN | 3PM MATINEE
DEFY × PROGRESS: ONSLAUGHT
DEFY WOMEN'S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
MARINA SHAFIR (c) vs. ALLIE KATCH
More matches to be announced…
TICKETS https://t.co/ecHxjzGIfS pic.twitter.com/g9p2fN2V6T
— Matt Farmer (@mattfarmer93) November 20, 2024
– Ricky Starks will make his House Of Glory debut in Chicago on January 17
C H I C A G O
BREAKING ‼️Friday, January 17th HOG #WillBeAbsolute as “Absolute” @starkmanjones makes his HOG debut, live in Chicago!!! Watch on #TrillerTV+
Tickets Available ⬇️ @FiteTV https://t.co/3iSBudIFsJ pic.twitter.com/QSiBZvDfzh
— House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) November 20, 2024