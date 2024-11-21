Ricky Starks to debut for House Of Glory, Marina Shafir to defend her defy title

Nov 21, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Marina Shafir will defend the DEFY Wrestling Women’s World Championship against Allie Katch for the DefyxProgress Event: Onslaught.

– Ricky Starks will make his House Of Glory debut in Chicago on January 17

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Aksana

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal