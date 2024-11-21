Ricky Starks to debut for House Of Glory, Marina Shafir to defend her defy title

– Marina Shafir will defend the DEFY Wrestling Women’s World Championship against Allie Katch for the DefyxProgress Event: Onslaught.

NOVEMBER 29TH | BROOKLYN | 3PM MATINEE DEFY × PROGRESS: ONSLAUGHT DEFY WOMEN'S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

MARINA SHAFIR (c) vs. ALLIE KATCH More matches to be announced… TICKETS https://t.co/ecHxjzGIfS pic.twitter.com/g9p2fN2V6T — Matt Farmer (@mattfarmer93) November 20, 2024

– Ricky Starks will make his House Of Glory debut in Chicago on January 17

C H I C A G O BREAKING ‼️Friday, January 17th HOG #WillBeAbsolute as “Absolute” @starkmanjones makes his HOG debut, live in Chicago!!! Watch on #TrillerTV+ Tickets Available ⬇️ @FiteTV https://t.co/3iSBudIFsJ pic.twitter.com/QSiBZvDfzh — House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) November 20, 2024

