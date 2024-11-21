Natalya reflects on title victory anniversary, another talent signs WWE ID deal

– Natalya says it’s time for her to become a champion again in WWE after 15 years in the company

14 years ago, I won my first title. People did right by me that night, and I’ve been trying to do the same in return my whole career. It took me 7 more years to win my next, and that was 7 years ago. Maybe it’s time I stopped training champions and chase it myself again. pic.twitter.com/et3HnvwP6P — Nattie (@NatbyNature) November 21, 2024

– Aaron Roberts is the next prospect to be announced by WWE ID

