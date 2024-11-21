Giulia: “I love America”

Nov 21, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Giulia (via Busted Open Radio) says she is loving life in the USA because everybody is so friendly and it feels like home

“I love America. Oh my gosh. American people every day say “Hi, how are you?” So very friendly. In Japan, more calm. I feel comfortable in here. And then the place, the way, very wide and big.”

