Giulia: “I love America”

– Giulia (via Busted Open Radio) says she is loving life in the USA because everybody is so friendly and it feels like home

“I love America. Oh my gosh. American people every day say “Hi, how are you?” So very friendly. In Japan, more calm. I feel comfortable in here. And then the place, the way, very wide and big.”

the thing is… I also used to get the table https://t.co/1lJWtuBELE — GIULIA ＝ ジュリア (@giulia0221g) November 20, 2024

THANKS!! to everyone who tuned into the first episode of #BOAD on a Tuesday. And DOMO ARIGATO!! to @giulia0221g for being an awesome 1st guest. #WWENXT @BustedOpenRadio pic.twitter.com/zgfYEh1jDG — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) November 20, 2024

