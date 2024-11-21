Familiar name added to the WWE program, Ricochet vs. Takeshita announced

– Kylie Rae is part of the WWE ID program, as revealed at Freelance Wrestling tonight.

I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my life. But sometimes life gives us another chance. Thank you @WWEID , feeling blessed❤️ https://t.co/NGPW7HmCOi — KYLIE RAE (@IamKylieRae) November 22, 2024

– Konosuke Takeshita vs. RICOCHET has been announced for Full Gear

Saturday 11/23

Newark, NJ#AEWFullGear ppv AEW International Title Match@Takesoup vs @KingRicochet With the rivalry running red hot for weeks on @AEWonTV, the International Title will be at stake in the fight that the AEW fans want to see:

Takeshita vs Ricochet

THIS SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/waLSjbK1DW — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 22, 2024

