Familiar name added to the WWE program, Ricochet vs. Takeshita announced
– Kylie Rae is part of the WWE ID program, as revealed at Freelance Wrestling tonight.
I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my life.
But sometimes life gives us another chance.
Thank you @WWEID , feeling blessed❤️ https://t.co/NGPW7HmCOi
— KYLIE RAE (@IamKylieRae) November 22, 2024
– Konosuke Takeshita vs. RICOCHET has been announced for Full Gear
Saturday 11/23
Newark, NJ#AEWFullGear ppv
AEW International Title Match@Takesoup vs @KingRicochet
With the rivalry running red hot for weeks on @AEWonTV, the International Title will be at stake in the fight that the AEW fans want to see:
Takeshita vs Ricochet
THIS SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/waLSjbK1DW
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 22, 2024