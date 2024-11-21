Familiar name added to the WWE program, Ricochet vs. Takeshita announced

Nov 21, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Kylie Rae is part of the WWE ID program, as revealed at Freelance Wrestling tonight.

– Konosuke Takeshita vs. RICOCHET has been announced for Full Gear

