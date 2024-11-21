Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella settle divorce

Artem and Nikki Settle Divorce: ‘We Want to Move On!’

According to legal documents, the couple recently reached a divorce settlement through mediation. While they aren’t currently getting along, they are cooperating, with their relationship described as a ‘work in progress.’

A rep for Nikki stated, ‘Nikki’s number one priority has always been her son and privacy on the matter. She is thankful for all of the love and support she has received during this difficult time.’

The settlement terms remain unclear, but both agreed to dismiss restraining orders against each other, and custody of their 4-year-old son, Matteo, will be shared. The exes sought to avoid an emotionally draining and costly trial and are now focused on moving forward.

Source: TMZ

