11/21/24 TNA Impact Recap

– Masha Slamovich defeats Alisha Edwards in a no dq match to retain the TNA Knockouts World Title to kick-off TNA.

After the match, Tasha Steelz attacks her but Jordynne Grace comes down for the save. Jordan and Masha have a stare down.

– Ash By Elegance defeated Jody Threat

– Frankie Kazarian defeated Rhino

– Leon Slater & Laredo Kid defeated JDC & Moose

After the match, JDC attacks Leon Slater, as does Moose. Moose powerbombs Slater in the middle of the ring before JDC hits Down ‘n Dirty. Suddenly, Laredo Kid hits JDC with a chair from behind, then hits Moose with it.

– Joe Hendry vows to become TNA World Champion

– Savannah Evans defeated Brittney Jade

– The Jordynne Grace vs Masha Slamovich TNA Knockouts World Title match at Turning Point will be 2 out of 3 falls

– Moose will defend the X Division Title against Laredo Kid at Turning Point

– Jake Something, Hammerstone, and Trent Seven defeated The Hardy’s & Ace Austin

After the match, Thye Hardys and Ace Austin come face-to-face with The Rascalz and KUSHIDA ahead of Turning Point to end TNA

