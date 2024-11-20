WWE files for an interesting trademark, Jey Uso happy about reuniting with Sami Zayn

– WWE has filed to trademark:

– Edge

“Wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered through broadcast media including television and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports via an online community portal.”

– Jey Uso says he’s happy to finally be reunited with his brother Sami Zayn in The OG Bloodline

“I’m so happy to be reunited with Sami. Even back just working together behind the scenes, doing the backstages. Just being in there with Roman Reigns and Sami and ping-ponging off each other. It just felt like old times.

Sami’s one of my favorite guys to work with. Also, one of my favorite workers. The way he talks. If you pay attention to Sami Zayn, he got skills. Boy got skills. He’s an actor, he can work. He’s good, he’s safe in the ring. So, I’m very glad he’s on my team right now.”

(source: Cheap Heat)

