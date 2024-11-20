Mysterio pushing for a show inside the Sphere, Powerhouse Hobbs on feeling helpless

– Rey Mysterio says he’s pushing for a WWE show inside the sphere in Las Vegas…

“Walking into The Sphere for UFC 309, I was blown away. The first thing I imagined was a WWE event there. The logistics? Oh, you can make it work!

If Dana made it work, WWE can definitely do it. I’d love to see a Raw, a SmackDown, or even a pay-per-view there. It’s such an awe-inspiring venue, and I think it would deliver an unforgettable experience for fans.”

(Source: Rey Mysterio via Unlikely)

– Powerhouse Hobbs says during his recovery from injury, there were moments he felt helpless. Hobbs couldn’t bend his knee at all, remembers the emotions of asking his 3-year-old daughter to help take his sock off, asking his son to help him stand, or making sure he had something to hold onto so he didn’t fall in the shower.

(Source: UPROXXSports)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

