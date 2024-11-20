International Women’s Cup 4 Way Match announced, Tatum Paxley doesn’t like mean girls

Nov 20, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– International Women’s Cup 4 Way Match has been announced for Wrestle Dynasty

Women from AEW, ROH, STARDOM, & CMLL will compete in matches where the winners will qualify to compete in a 4 Way Match to crown the International Women’s Cup Winner

– WWE posted:

