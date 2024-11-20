International Women’s Cup 4 Way Match announced, Tatum Paxley doesn’t like mean girls
– International Women’s Cup 4 Way Match has been announced for Wrestle Dynasty
Women from AEW, ROH, STARDOM, & CMLL will compete in matches where the winners will qualify to compete in a 4 Way Match to crown the International Women’s Cup Winner
Official for Wrestle Dynasty- the International Women's Cup!
AEW, CMLL, ROH, STARDOM to stage qualifying four way matches
Winners advance to a four promotion match at #wrestledynasty
– WWE posted:
