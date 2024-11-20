International Women’s Cup 4 Way Match announced, Tatum Paxley doesn’t like mean girls

– International Women’s Cup 4 Way Match has been announced for Wrestle Dynasty

Women from AEW, ROH, STARDOM, & CMLL will compete in matches where the winners will qualify to compete in a 4 Way Match to crown the International Women’s Cup Winner

Official for Wrestle Dynasty- the International Women's Cup! AEW, CMLL, ROH, STARDOM to stage qualifying four way matches

Winners advance to a four promotion match at #wrestledynasty

Winner receives shot at title of their choicehttps://t.co/DIqQCfmCIK#njpw #njwd pic.twitter.com/SKblIeqTmN — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 20, 2024

– WWE posted:

