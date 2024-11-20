Hulk Hogan says “we got America back,” Rikishi says Zayn can’t trust Reigns

– Hulk Hogan posted:

– Rikishi says Sami Zayn can’t trust Roman Reigns and should watch his back at Survivor Series

“We all know the type of dude that Roman is. He doesn’t forget anything. Rest assured, that boot Sami gave him recently is still in the back of Roman’s head somewhere. He’s still thinking about it, I feel.

I’m gonna say this to Sami Zayn…tread lightly!”

(Source: Rikishi via Off The Top)

