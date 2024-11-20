AEW to debut on Max with Fight For The Fallen Dynamite on January 1

AEW will make their official debut on Max on Wednesday, January 1 with the Fight For The Fallen themed episode of Dynamite.

The New Year’s Day episode will air live on TBS and will also stream on Max as part of the new media rights agreement which AEW signed with Warner Bros. Discovery last month. Those who have no cable subscription but have a Max subscription will be able to watch AEW shows live from January 2025.

Fight For The Fallen Dynamite will be held from the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina, with AEW making a donation that will benefit the victims of Hurricane Helene. Tickets go on sale on December 3.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

