Trump appoints Linda McMahon as Secretary of Education, Thatcher vs. Dempsey announced
– President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Linda McMahon, former WWE executive and head of the Small Business Administration during his first term, as the Secretary of Education. McMahon, a longtime friend and major donor to Trump, co-chairs his transition team alongside Howard Lutnick, who has been named Commerce Secretary. McMahon and her husband, Vince McMahon, co-founder of WWE, have maintained close ties with Trump for over 20 years.
Source: Fox News
– Just announced:
NXT’s Charlie Dempsey will face Timothy Thatcher at WWN Live’s Battle for The Belts.
