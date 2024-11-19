Trump appoints Linda McMahon as Secretary of Education, Thatcher vs. Dempsey announced

– President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Linda McMahon, former WWE executive and head of the Small Business Administration during his first term, as the Secretary of Education. McMahon, a longtime friend and major donor to Trump, co-chairs his transition team alongside Howard Lutnick, who has been named Commerce Secretary. McMahon and her husband, Vince McMahon, co-founder of WWE, have maintained close ties with Trump for over 20 years.

Source: Fox News

Congrats to @Linda_McMahon, our new Secretary of Education! Honored to call you a friend and can't wait to see all you accomplish with @realDonaldTrump over the next four years. pic.twitter.com/UnX1WzuAwy — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) November 20, 2024

– Just announced:

NXT’s Charlie Dempsey will face Timothy Thatcher at WWN Live’s Battle for The Belts.

BREAKING NEWS! Timothy Thatcher returns to a WWN ring for the first time in 5 years on Sunday, December 15th at WWN Supershow: Battle For The Belts 2024 where he'll face NXT Superstar Charlie Dempsey!!! Tickets, Info & Live Stream at https://t.co/bOsh5CCCpa! pic.twitter.com/uKAffADAHZ — WWNLive (@WWNLive) November 20, 2024

