Taz on his struggles with knee issues

Taz opened up about his struggles with knee issues that ultimately led to his decision to undergo knee replacement surgery. “I tried everything… I’m 57, right, so I wanted to wait until I was 65 to get the replacement. I just couldn’t wait. It was just brutal,” he shared. He described how the pain affected his daily life, saying, “I couldn’t go to work, I couldn’t walk in an arena backstage. I couldn’t walk in airports. You go to make a connection flight, and I got too much pride to get wheeled around. I’m just not gonna do that. Yeah, whatever. I got my own fucking issues, right? [Laughs].”

Post-surgery, Taz spoke about his recovery journey, noting his commitment to physical therapy. “The knee replacement thing, I’m recovering. I’m doing a lot of physical therapy now, three days a week. I do a lot of home therapy too. You gotta really work out that prosthetic and the quad and all that.” Despite initial nervousness about the procedure, Taz expressed relief, stating, “I’m only five weeks out, and if you need it, get it done because I already feel relief. The arthritis is gone. It’s nice.” Encouraging others who may need similar surgery, he highlighted the positive impact it’s had on his life.

