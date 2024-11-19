Rhea Ripley returns on Raw

The road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 continued on Monday night.

The Monday, November 18 episode of WWE Raw kicked off from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez coming to the ring, where they were joined by Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton and Candice LeRae.

As the five stood tall in the ring, the theme for Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair hit, and the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions made their way out, accompanied by Naomi. They brought out IYO SKY and the four went to the ring to confront the aforementioned group of five women’s competitors.

When the two sides stood on opposite sides of the ring, Morgan pointed out that her side had the numbers advantage.

And then we heard some familiar music.

Rhea Ripley made her surprise television return with a face-protective mask on due to her broken orbital bone, and she joined the Cargill and Belair team in the ring. She got on the microphone and simply shouted, “WarGames!” The two sides then collided and a massive brawl ensued, with Ripley’s team left standing tall to end the eventful opening segment for the 11/18 show.

