Quick NXT preview for tonight

WWE NXT Match Cards/Previews: November 19, 2024:

1. NXT Championship #1 Contenders Match: Andre Chase vs Ridge Holland (If Chase loses, Chase U must disband).

2. Ashantee Thee Adonis & Karmen Petrovic vs Dion Lennox & Brinley Reece

3. Tony D’Angelo vs Brooks Jensen

4. Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Nathan Frazer vs Eddy Thorpe

5. Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Jaida Parker vs Stephanie Vaquer

6. Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: ZARIA vs Wren Sinclair

Stacked card w/ Chase U on the line (could be a lot of Thea Hail tears if this goes bad).

Hopefully Stevie calls out sick today.

