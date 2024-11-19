NXT, 11/19/24

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from the latest episode from NXT. Booker T and Vic Joseph are on the call.

WWE NXT (11/19/2024).

Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: ZARIA vs. Wren Sinclair

Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Jaida Parker vs. Stephanie Vaquer

Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Nathan Frazer vs. Eddy Thorpe

NXT Championship #1 Contenders Match – Chase U Will Disband if Andre Chase Loses: Andre Chase vs. Ridge Holland

Ashantee ‘Thee’ Adonis & Karmen Petrovic vs. Dion Lennox & Brinley Reece

Tony D’Angelo vs. Brooks Jensen

Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, & Jazmyn Nyx) to speak

Match 1. Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Nathan Frazer (with Axiom) vs. Eddy Thorpe

Axiom isn’t happy about his partner going solo tonight, and let him know on the way to the ring. There are several other tag competitors in the crowd watching. Nathan works the arm to start off. Thorpe follows up with a series of takedowns. Frazier lands a dropkick off the ropes at about 100 mph. Thorpe delivers a few kicks, but is face planted into the middle turnbuckle. Frazier follows up with a snap suplex for two. The two cross the ropes and crossbody each other. all the tag teams make their way to the ring. Back from a break, Thorpe has ties up Frazier in a abdominal stretch. Frazier gets free and delivers a unprettier and inverted moonsault. Frazier goes back to the top, but is crotched. Frazier is then suplexed off the top and then brainbustered. He somehow kicks out at two. Thorpe is scissored to the floor. A dustup on the outside ensues. Thorpe eats a phoenix splash and is pinned.

Winner, Nathan Frazer

The fight continues on the floor. We cut to a Chase U vignette. Andre Chase gives a spirited talk about what Chase U means to NXT. Guilia has a vignette next. She talks about her background and they show clips of her time in Japan. She wants to be the survivor. Kalani Jordan is announced for next week. She will face Guilia.

Match 2. Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Jaida Parker vs. Stephanie Vaquer

The two feel each other out with arm twists. Parker uses her size to shoulder Vaquer a few times. Vaquer scissor her to the floor and gets a two on a bridge pin. She follows up with kicks and a armbar hanging over the ropes. Parker retaliates with a backbreaker. Back from break, Parker lands a double knee to the back. Parker starts to focus on the back with suplexes and a knee to the back with the arms pulled behind. Parker switches to a headlock. Vaquer gets free and superkicks and side kicks Parker. She then double knees her in the corner and does the double head scissor face drive to the mat move. Parker falcon arrows her somehow after that. Lola Vice enters and distracts Parker. After a superkicks and shoulder breaker it is over.

Winner, Stephanie Vaquer

Match 3. North American Champion, Tony D’Angelo (with Rizzo) vs. Brooks Jensen (with Shawn Spears)

D’Angelo connects with a heavy forearm off the ropes, but Brooks locks on a sleeper. D’Angelo backs him in the corner, but Butch drops him on his throat, over the top rope. Jenson locks on the sleeper again. They go to the mat, but Tony gets to his feet and dumps Brooks over the top rope. Back in the ring, Tony hits a few suplexes after a series of lariats, but Brooks stops that with a spinebuster. Tony lands a spinebuster of his own and it is over.

Winner, Tony D’Angelo

Spears shakes D’Angelo’s hand post match, but this allows Brooks to clip the leg of Tony from behind. Ashantee and Karmen get ready for their match backstage, but are flirting too. Lexis King is shown backstage Yoshika Inamura about being a better person. Josh Briggs is listening and the tag teams fighting earlier are still going at it in the background.

Match 4. Ashantee ‘Thee’ Adonis & Karmen Petrovic vs. Dion Lennox & Brinley Reece

The girls start off. Karmen out wrestles Brinley, but Reece does clothesline Karmen into making a tag. Dion hiptosses Adonis and dropkicks him. He then backdrops him and clotheslines him in the corner. Karmen interferes and Adonis knees Dion and goes to the ground and pound. The girls are back and Brinley strikes with kicks and lariats. Adonis interferes this time and Karmen kicks her in the face and gets the pin.

Winners, Ashantee and Karmen

The flirting continues post match. Ridge Holland is interviewed and he talks down Andre Chase.

Match 5. Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: ZARIA vs. Wren Sinclair (with Charlie Dempsey)

Wren looks scared. Zaria stalks her. Zaria tosses her, but Wren schoolgirls her. Charlie cheers her on. Wren tries another roll up, but gets tossed, clothesline, and suplexed twice. Wren slips the F5. Zaria clotheslines her to the floor. Charlie distracts Zaria and Wren dives on her. Back in the ring, Wren delivers a lariat and dropkick. Zaria counters with a lariat of her own. Wren rolls her up for 2. Zaria delivers a spear. F5 and it is over.

Winner, Zaria

Fatal Influence, North American Champion, Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx come out next. They cut a promo about being the best of group in NXT. Fallon says she wants an open challenge next week. A bunch of ladies come out to make a claim to get the shot at Henley. Tatum Paxley sneaks from under the ring and takes out Fallon. She holds the belt high. Shawn Spears congratulates his team backstage. Karmen and Ashantee flirt some more, but Karmen gets jealous watching other women flirt with him right in front of her face. Ethan Page cuts a promo next and he says he will win the Iron Survivor match. He says he will next week. Nathan Frazier and Axiom are together backstage. Axiom informs Frazier he will face Ethan next week, meaning if he beats Page, he will face his partner.

Match 6. NXT Championship #1 Contenders Match – Chase U Will Disband if Andre Chase Loses: Andre Chase vs. Ridge Holland

