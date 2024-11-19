Maven still has “the itch” to return, Collision, Rampage, and Smackdown viewership numbers

– On a recent episode of The False Finish (via AdFreeShows), Maven opened up to Conrad Thompson about his wrestling future. When asked if he still has the itch to wrestle, Maven kept it real: “Nah. Well, yeah, okay, I have the itch, but I’m also reasonable. I’m almost 50 years old. Guys like Ricochet have proven to me that the athleticism of the business has long passed me by.”

While he hasn’t ruled out a return, he’s not eager to risk injury without guaranteed security.

– WWE Smackdown on November 15 averaged 1,234,000 viewers; 0.32 P18-49 rating

– AEW Rampage on November 15 averaged 186,000 viewers

– AEW Collision on November 16 averaged 356,000 viewers

