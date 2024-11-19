AEW is reportedly very happy with Big AJ of the Costco Guys, plus CM Punk and WWE ID updates

– CM Punk was asked if there was anyone in AEW he didn’t get to tell a story with that he would have liked to tell a story.

“No. I feel like I wasted some matches on some people, for sure. That is what it is. Some people understand the business and some people don’t. I think everybody here understands the business.”

(source: Cheap Heat Podcast)

– AEW is reportedly very happy with Big AJ of the Costco Guys and how he has been promoting his match at Full Gear with QT Marshall.

Those backstage in the company have noted how “respectful” AJ and his family have been, with one talent saying that it’s clear AJ is still a pro at wrestling.

(Source: Fightful)

– There are still a number of WWE ID names that have already been nailed down that haven’t been announced yet. Including one that is more high profile than the majority.

(Source: Fightful)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

