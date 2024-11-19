AEW announces date and location for Revolution

Nov 19, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

AEW Revolution next year is officially announced for Crypto-com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The building has a capacity of 20,000 seats.

MARCH 9, 2025

