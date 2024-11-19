AEW announces date and location for Revolution

AEW Revolution next year is officially announced for Crypto-com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The building has a capacity of 20,000 seats.

MARCH 9, 2025

@AEW announced today that Revolution 2025 will be live at the Crypto .com Arena (Formerly Staples Center) in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, March 9.

This is where WWE had six consecutive Summerslam PPVs, and a perfect fit for one of AEW's most successful annual events. It's now… pic.twitter.com/gGARCjminh

