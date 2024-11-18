WWE reveals more details on Netflix deal

In a press release issued today, WWE announced some additional details to their blockbuster Netflix deal.

The press release states that Raw, Smackdown, NXT, and all of the WWE premium live events will be seen on Netflix in “most international markets around the world,” although in the United States, only Raw will be aired on Netflix.

“Many of WWE’s top RAW moments will be available to watch on Netflix, plus select programming and historic PLEs also available outside the United States, from January 1, 2025,” it continued.

This confirms that not the whole WWE Network content will be moving to Netflix internationally, with many shows going back in the archives. The WWE Network will cease to exist in the current form wherever it still is available around the world.

In the United States, Peacock continues to hold the rights for the WWE Network and premium live events until 2026.

The press release also states that there will be surprise guests for the Raw premiere on January 6 and Travis Scott’s new music will be used as the Raw theme song.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

