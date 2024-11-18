WWE Raw returns at 8/7c on the USA Network this evening with a taped show from Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI.

Scheduled for tonight’s two-hour WWE on USA red brand prime time program is The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio & Carlito vs. The War Raiders’ Erik & Ivar, Seth “Freakin’” Rollins vs. “Big” Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, as well as LWO duo Rey Mysterio & Zelina Vega vs. American Made team Chad Gable & Ivy Nile.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, November 18, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on the USA Network from 8-10pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS 11/18/24

The usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature gets things started, and then we shoot inside the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Women’s WarGames Announcement Kicks Off This Week’s Show

Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show, as we see arrival shots of “Big” Bronson Reed, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, Sheamus, Bron Breakker and others scheduled for tonight’s show.

From there, we shoot inside the arena where Liv Morgan’s theme hits to start things off. Out comes the WWE Women’s World Champion as Tessitore talks us through highlights of everything that went down last Friday on SmackDown involving Morgan.

Back live, Morgan is in the ring with Raquel Rodriguez. She welcomes us to Monday Night Morgan. She mentions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair are here and says she knows they want to pick a fight with her. She says they didn’t come alone, so neither did we.

Nia Jax’s theme hits and out comes the WWE Women’s Champion accompanied by Tiffany Stratton and Candice LeRae. Jax tells Morgan and Rodriguez she doesn’t like or dislike them, she doesn’t think of them at all. She says she can’t stop thinking about Cargill and Belair, who come out with Naomi.

Cargill and Belair say they didn’t come alone either. IYO SKY’s theme hits and the Damage CTRL members join them in heading to the ring to confront the other group of women’s competitors. Morgan points out the numbers advantage her side has. Rhea Ripley’s theme hits.

“Mami” comes to the ring with a face-protective mask on due to her broken orbital bone. She gets in the ring, gets on the mic and shouts, “WarGames!” The brawl between both sides breaks out. The Ripley side clears the ring after SKY hits a big moonsault to the floor. Ripley’s theme hits again to end the eventful opener.

Chad Gable & Ivy Nile vs. Rey Mysterio & Zelina Vega

Rey Mysterio’s LWO theme hits inside the arena and out he comes accompanied by Zelina Vega for opening mixed-tag-team action. As they settle inside the squared circle, we shift gears and head into a quick commercial break.

When the show returns, the American Made duo of Chad Gable and Ivy Nile make their way out. The bell sounds and all four collide straight out of the gate. Mysterio and Gable start off as the legal competitors in the ring. Gable gets the early offensive lead.

