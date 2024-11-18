Updates on Becky Lynch and Danhausen

– At Vulture Festival, Becky Lynch for sure teased a return to WWE saying, “If you think I’m gonna go out with Dominik slamming a cage door in my face that’s definitely not gonna happen!”

– Danhausen and AEW have had minimal contact over the past six months, aside from approving his independent bookings, which is standard for contracted talent. Despite being set to return from injury a year ago, changes in plans led to frustration from Danhausen, which he expressed to Tony Khan.

While there were earlier pitches for his return, including support from Bryan Danielson, none materialized. AEW believed Danhausen preferred indie bookings over working Collision due to scheduling conflicts, though Danhausen attributed his availability issues to family-related reasons that evolved throughout the year. Danhausen remains under AEW contract until summer 2025, but there are currently no creative plans for him.

source: Fightful Select

