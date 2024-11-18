Third female WWE referee Victoria D’Errico starts with NXT

New WWE hire Victoria D’Errico has started her journey as a referee part of the NXT brand.

The former boxer had a tryout with WWE during WrestleMania week in Philadelphia earlier this year and is now working the non-televised live events for the developmental brand.

She started her training at the WWE Performance Center in September and was given her first assignment this month.

She becomes the third female WWE referee along with Daphne Lashaun and Jessica Carr, both of who started in NXT and who are now both on the main roster.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

