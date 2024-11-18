Raw Netflix premiere to be held from Intuit Dome in Inglewood

The Raw Netflix premiere will be held live from the brand new Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

The announcement, which was expected, was made today and tickets will go on sale this coming Friday at 10AM PT at Ticketmaster.com.

The $2 billion, 18,000 seater arena was inaugurated in August of this year and it is the new home of the Los Angeles Clippers of the NBA. It sits next to SoFi Stadium, where WWE held WrestleMania 39 last year.

The Raw Netflix premiere is scheduled to be a star-studded event and will be the first WWE broadcast to air almost worldwide on the streaming platform.

MONDAY NIGHT RAW

TRAVIS SCOTT

JANUARY 6, 2025

LIVE ON NETFLIX https://t.co/tjyTTBEYSM — Netflix (@netflix) November 18, 2024

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

