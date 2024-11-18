Raw Netflix premiere to be held from Intuit Dome in Inglewood
The Raw Netflix premiere will be held live from the brand new Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.
The announcement, which was expected, was made today and tickets will go on sale this coming Friday at 10AM PT at Ticketmaster.com.
The $2 billion, 18,000 seater arena was inaugurated in August of this year and it is the new home of the Los Angeles Clippers of the NBA. It sits next to SoFi Stadium, where WWE held WrestleMania 39 last year.
The Raw Netflix premiere is scheduled to be a star-studded event and will be the first WWE broadcast to air almost worldwide on the streaming platform.
#WWERaw's @Netflix premiere will emanate LIVE from LA's @IntuitDome on Jan. 6 and feature @JohnCena, @CodyRhodes, @WWERomanReigns, @CMPunk, @BiancaBelairWWE and more, plus @trvisXX!
Tickets on sale this Friday via @Ticketmaster
DETAILS: https://t.co/MyYlcH3BBb pic.twitter.com/b0CiLzPPdi
— WWE (@WWE) November 18, 2024
MONDAY NIGHT RAW
TRAVIS SCOTT
JANUARY 6, 2025
LIVE ON NETFLIX https://t.co/tjyTTBEYSM
— Netflix (@netflix) November 18, 2024
Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online