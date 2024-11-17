Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at UFC 309 (photos), another WWE ID signing

– Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are at UFC 309

Para mí, lo mejor de esta pelea, esta imagen de Triple H (WWE) Stephanie McMahon (WWE) y Andrés Iniesta (F.C. Barcelona) #UFCMAX #iggypop Sin spoilers, si no lo han visto, VEAN el documental en Nerflis: "Vince McMahon el titan de la WWE". Absolutamente Bizarro pic.twitter.com/38NY0k4yAp — PANCHO flamenco (@panchoflamenco) November 17, 2024

– Ricky Smokes is the latest “WWE ID” prospect.

During Friday night’s Chaotic Wrestling ‘Breaking Point’ event, it was announced that Smokes has joined the WWE developmental program.

Big news from last night’s Breaking Point: @smokeshow_ricky received a @WWEID contract! Ricky's dedication and relentless effort have paid off. Huge congratulations from the entire locker room and crew. Well deserved, Smoke Show! pic.twitter.com/NOMAUj9mYr — Chaotic Wrestling (@ChaoticWrestlin) November 16, 2024

