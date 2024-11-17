Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at UFC 309 (photos), another WWE ID signing

Nov 17, 2024 - by James Walsh

– Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are at UFC 309

– Ricky Smokes is the latest “WWE ID” prospect.

During Friday night’s Chaotic Wrestling ‘Breaking Point’ event, it was announced that Smokes has joined the WWE developmental program.

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Izzi Dame

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal