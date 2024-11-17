The Acclaimed get final spot in AEW Tag Team title four way match

The Acclaimed earned the final spot in the AEW Tag Team title four-way match at Full Gear after yesterday they defeated Rush and The Beast Mortos on Collision in the final qualifying match.

The former Tag Team and Trios champions now face title holders Private Party, The Outrunners, and Malakai Black and Brody King next Saturday on the pay-per-view.

This match will be Private Party’s first title defense since winning the titles from The Young Bucks a couple of weeks ago.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

