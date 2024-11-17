The Acclaimed get final spot in AEW Tag Team title four way match

Nov 17, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

The Acclaimed earned the final spot in the AEW Tag Team title four-way match at Full Gear after yesterday they defeated Rush and The Beast Mortos on Collision in the final qualifying match.

The former Tag Team and Trios champions now face title holders Private Party, The Outrunners, and Malakai Black and Brody King next Saturday on the pay-per-view.

This match will be Private Party’s first title defense since winning the titles from The Young Bucks a couple of weeks ago.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Izzi Dame

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal