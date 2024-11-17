Samantha Irvin says she was treated unfairly by fans, Dustin Rhodes says “Thank You”

– Samantha Irvin says she was treated unfairly by fans and received constant hate during her time in WWE

“Scroll through the comments on WWE posts of me — I was “shown too much, overreacted, sought attention” — I received a ton of hate during my time!”

– Dustin Rhodes, who has been wrestling since 1988, seemed to post a farewell message on Twitter/X.

Thank you for allowing me into your homes and lives. You have treated me well! I love yall.#KeepSteppin pic.twitter.com/HorTVI5j1l — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) November 16, 2024

It is unclear what prompted the post. Dustin’s AEW deal did expire a few months back but he still holds 2 championships with AEW’s “we bought this and no one wants to air it” brand of Ring of Honor.

Dustin has started his own promotion and could be settling in to live as a trainer.

