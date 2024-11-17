Richard Holliday and Mark Henry notes

– On this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, Richard Holliday made his debut by teaming with Alec Price to face off against RUSH and The Beast Mortos. In the end, it was LFI who picked up the the win.

Jake’s guys looking unstoppable again! Please give their opponents a follow: Alec Price @ThePrizeCityOG Richard Holliday @MostMarketable Not easy facing the Bull and the Beast!#AEWRampage ☝️ pic.twitter.com/NXtEZ94M2J — Frank J. Wilson (@Fjwilson76) November 16, 2024

– Mark Henry says dating has no place in the workplace especially in pro wrestling

“You don’t get with another wrestler. You don’t date them, you don’t flirt with them, you don’t hang out with him unless it’s work related!”

Source: No Contest Wrestling

