Richard Holliday and Mark Henry notes

Nov 17, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– On this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, Richard Holliday made his debut by teaming with Alec Price to face off against RUSH and The Beast Mortos. In the end, it was LFI who picked up the the win.

– Mark Henry says dating has no place in the workplace especially in pro wrestling

“You don’t get with another wrestler. You don’t date them, you don’t flirt with them, you don’t hang out with him unless it’s work related!”

Source: No Contest Wrestling

