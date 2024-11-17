Mariah May to hold “champagne celebration” at Full Gear

The AEW Women’s title will not be defended at Full Gear and instead, a “champagne celebration” will be held with champion Mariah May.

Joining May will be her long-time friend and former tag team partner Mina Shirakawa, and with vignettes for the returning Toni Storm airing, it’s a very good possibility that Storm will show her face next Saturday during the celebration.

Storm has been off AEW television since All In in late August where she lost her AEW Women’s title to Mariah May.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

