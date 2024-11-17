Josh Alexander makes an announcement, Indi Hartwell training with AEW grapplers

– Indi Hartwell, ex-WWE star, trains alongside AEW’s Mercedes Moné and Harley Cameron!

Mercedes, Harley Cameron, and Indi Hartwell training together! Indi on her way to AEW? pic.twitter.com/J0VWvoB36Y — Took (@TookTimbo) November 18, 2024

– Josh Alexander just announced his retirement from independent wrestling at Northern Crown’s event in Toronto

Josh Alexander just announced his retirement from the independents in Toronto and the GTA. I have a feeling that something bad is about to happen.#wrestling pic.twitter.com/oTmMYQkplj — (ㄒ卄乇 Ꮆ.ㄖ.卂.ㄒ ) (@SantosAllElite) November 18, 2024

Regardless of what may or may not be in my future. After talking with my family I’ve made the decision to stop taking Indie dates. I’ve loved my time in the independents these past 20yrs. I’ve done amazing things, worked with amazing people and got to travel the world performing… pic.twitter.com/Dh4ZiKyG1o — Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) November 18, 2024

