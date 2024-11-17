Another talent inks WWE ID deal, Rhodes says he knows when The Rock is coming back

– Zoe Sager has become the first Canadian talent to receive a WWE ID contract at tonight’s Northern Crown event.

– Cody Rhodes’ states that he knows when The Rock is coming back and knows who he’ll come looking for.

“I know when he comes back, I know who he’ll come looking for, I know what to expect. But what I can say about WrestleMania 41 is keep the rumors going, keep them churning, enjoy the discourse. But I think what you will get will surprise you.”

(via AdrianRadio93)

