Another talent inks WWE ID deal, Rhodes says he knows when The Rock is coming back

Nov 17, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Zoe Sager has become the first Canadian talent to receive a WWE ID contract at tonight’s Northern Crown event.

Cody Rhodes’ states that he knows when The Rock is coming back and knows who he’ll come looking for.

“I know when he comes back, I know who he’ll come looking for, I know what to expect. But what I can say about WrestleMania 41 is keep the rumors going, keep them churning, enjoy the discourse. But I think what you will get will surprise you.”

(via AdrianRadio93)

