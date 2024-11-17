Another talent inks WWE ID deal, Rhodes says he knows when The Rock is coming back
– Zoe Sager has become the first Canadian talent to receive a WWE ID contract at tonight’s Northern Crown event.
Zoe Sager is the first Canadian to be WWE ID’d!!! @_NorthernCrown_ @SagerZoe @WWEID pic.twitter.com/9C61uukuSm
— Poisonrana (@PoisonranaPod) November 17, 2024
– Cody Rhodes’ states that he knows when The Rock is coming back and knows who he’ll come looking for.
“I know when he comes back, I know who he’ll come looking for, I know what to expect. But what I can say about WrestleMania 41 is keep the rumors going, keep them churning, enjoy the discourse. But I think what you will get will surprise you.”
(via AdrianRadio93)