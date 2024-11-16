Tyson challenges Logan Paul after losing boxing match return

WWE’s Logan Paul got himself into a boxing match against Mike Tyson after Tyson called the former WWE United States champion out after he lost his eight-round match to Jake Paul via a unanimous decision.

The 58-year-old WWE Hall of Famer showed his age in the ring and was out-boxed by the much younger Paul in front of a jam packed AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, with former WWE announcer Mauro Ranallo on commentary.

During the post-fight in-ring interviews with Ariel Helwani, Tyson refused to hang up his gloves once and for all, and when Helwani asked who’s next, Tyson said, “Maybe his brother.”

Logan, who accompanied Jake to the ring and was also standing next to his brother during the interview, quickly said, “Oh f*ck, I’ll kill you Mike!”

Tyson accepted and said, “It’s on then.”

The fight, which aired live around the world on Netflix, had its own issues, with Netflix seemingly unable to handle all the traffic with users from all around the world reporting issues such as buffering, disconnections, and app problems.

Netflix’ next big test comes on Christmas Day when it airs two NFL games and then just a few days later, starts WWE Raw.

