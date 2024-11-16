NXT Live Results / Tampa, Fl / Sat Nov 16, 2024
The Complete Results from the University Area Community Complex:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard
Dante Chen defeats Anthony Luke
Sol Ruca defeats Derrian Gobourne
Ashante (Thee) Adonis and Karmen Petrovic defeat Dion Lennox and Brinley Reece
Cora Jade (with Roxanne Perez) defeats Zena Sterling. Post-match, Jade and Perez attack Sterling. Zaria enters the ring to make the save
Nikkita Lyons defeats Carlee Bright
Cedric Alexander and Je’Von Evans defeat Brayden Ray and Kale Dixon
Kelani Jordan / Meta Four: Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson defeat Fatal Influence: Fallon Henley / Jacy Jayne / Jazmyn Nyx
Elimination Match: OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price / Gallus: Wolfgang / Joe and Mark Coffey vs. The Family: Channing Lorenzo / Luca Crusifino / Tony D’Angelo / Hank Walker and Tank Ledger: The Winner: Last Man Standing: Luca Crusifino
Stephanie Vaquer defeats Jaida Parker
NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom defeat Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura
Main Event: NXT Champion Trick Williams defeats Wes Lee
Thanks to @CarterShyloh and @Cory_Hays407 in attendance
CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM