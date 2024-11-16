NXT Live Results / Tampa, Fl / Sat Nov 16, 2024

The Complete Results from the University Area Community Complex:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard

Dante Chen defeats Anthony Luke

Sol Ruca defeats Derrian Gobourne

Ashante (Thee) Adonis and Karmen Petrovic defeat Dion Lennox and Brinley Reece

Cora Jade (with Roxanne Perez) defeats Zena Sterling. Post-match, Jade and Perez attack Sterling. Zaria enters the ring to make the save

Nikkita Lyons defeats Carlee Bright

Cedric Alexander and Je’Von Evans defeat Brayden Ray and Kale Dixon

Kelani Jordan / Meta Four: Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson defeat Fatal Influence: Fallon Henley / Jacy Jayne / Jazmyn Nyx

Elimination Match: OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price / Gallus: Wolfgang / Joe and Mark Coffey vs. The Family: Channing Lorenzo / Luca Crusifino / Tony D’Angelo / Hank Walker and Tank Ledger: The Winner: Last Man Standing: Luca Crusifino

Stephanie Vaquer defeats Jaida Parker

NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom defeat Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura

Main Event: NXT Champion Trick Williams defeats Wes Lee

Thanks to @CarterShyloh and @Cory_Hays407 in attendance

